AEW Announces New Segment For Rampage: Grand Slam 2023

You can officially pencil in a new segment for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Ahead of the annual special two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, the company has announced that for the first time, we will hear from Sammy Guevara and Don Callis about Guevara turning on Chris Jericho and joining The Don Callis Family.

“TONIGHT, AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, we’ll hear from Sammy Guevara and Don Callis,” AEW announced via Twitter (X). “Don’t miss tonight’s special 2-hour Friday Night AEW Rampage: Grand Slam at 10/9c on TNT!”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage: Grand Slam results coverage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.