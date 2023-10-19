AEW Announces New Title Bouts For Battle Of The Belts VIII

AEW Battle of the Belts returns this Saturday night.

Immediately following this week’s AEW Collision, the latest installment of AEW Battle of the Belts will take place on TNT featuring a three-match card.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following three title bouts were announced for Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII lineup at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VIII (10/21/2023)

* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (C) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker (AEW Trios Titles)* Orange Cassidy (C) vs. John Silver/Kip Sabian/Brother Zay winner on Rampage (AEW International Title)

