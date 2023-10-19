AEW Announces New Title Bouts For Battle Of The Belts VIII

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Battle of the Belts returns this Saturday night.

Immediately following this week’s AEW Collision, the latest installment of AEW Battle of the Belts will take place on TNT featuring a three-match card.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following three title bouts were announced for Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII lineup at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS VIII (10/21/2023)

* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)
* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (C) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker (AEW Trios Titles)
* Orange Cassidy (C) vs. John Silver/Kip Sabian/Brother Zay winner on Rampage (AEW International Title)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this coming Saturday night for live AEW Battle of the Belts VIII results coverage.

