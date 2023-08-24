AEW Bumps Segment Planned For Dynamite To Saturday’s Collision

The retiring of the FTW Championship is going to have to wait.

Although it was advertised heading into this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest on Wednesday night, the segment where Jack Perry was to retire the FTW Championship did not air on the show.

Instead, when Excalibur was reading the matches and segments announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision: Fyter Fest show, he revealed that Jack Perry retiring the FTW Championship will take place on that show.

