AEW Changes Big Match Scheduled For Sunday’s Revolution 2024

Meat Madness is on ice.
Instead, we will see the All-Star Scramble match this Sunday night.
Ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce that due to injuries, the Meat Madness triple-threat match has been postponed.
In its’ place will be the All-Star Scramble match. More details to come on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
