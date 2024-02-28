AEW Changes Big Match Scheduled For Sunday’s Revolution 2024

Meat Madness is on ice.

Instead, we will see the All-Star Scramble match this Sunday night.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce that due to injuries, the Meat Madness triple-threat match has been postponed.

In its’ place will be the All-Star Scramble match. More details to come on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

