AEW Collision Dream Match & Other Updates Announced

You can officially pencil in some new action for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During AEW Rampage on Friday night it was advertised that Tony Khan would be unveiling a “Dream Match” for the weekly two-hour Saturday night AEW on TNT television program.

The bout will feature Bryan Danielson going one-on-one against Andrade El Idolo.

Also added to the lineup for Saturday’s Collision is the in-ring return of FTR for the first time since losing the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Previously announced for the show is Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight where if Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal earns a shot at the ROH World Championship, as well as Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag-Team Championships and Miro vs. Action Andretti in singles action.

