AEW Collision Fright Night Preview For Tonight (11/1/2025): Edinburg, TX.

AEW Fright Night continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

AEW Collision: Fright Night goes down tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, a taped show from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX.

The following matches are scheduled for the show:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

* Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Olympia

* Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

* Gunn Club (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Ace Austin) vs. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Mansoor)

* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong & Komander) vs. LFI (Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.