AEW Collision Match Change Announced For Tonight

By
Matt Boone
-

It won’t be Evil Uno representing The Dark Order tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision from State College, PA., Tony Khan announced a change to originally scheduled match for the show.

Instead of Evil Uno taking on Anthony Bowens, it will be John Silver taking on The Acclaimed member on tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program.

Check out the announcement from Tony Khan’s Twitter (X) page below, and join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.

