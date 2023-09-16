AEW Collision Match Change Announced For Tonight

It won’t be Evil Uno representing The Dark Order tonight.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision from State College, PA., Tony Khan announced a change to originally scheduled match for the show.
Instead of Evil Uno taking on Anthony Bowens, it will be John Silver taking on The Acclaimed member on tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program.
Check out the announcement from Tony Khan’s Twitter (X) page below, and join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.
Tonight, 9/16
State College, PA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@SilverNumber1 vs @Bowens_Official
When Bowens said he'd fight any Dark Order member, they'd implied he'd face Dark Order "I", but they've added a "V" at the end, number IV
John Silver! pic.twitter.com/QV5cKZc0DE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2023