AEW Collision Match Change Announced For Tonight

It won’t be Evil Uno representing The Dark Order tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision from State College, PA., Tony Khan announced a change to originally scheduled match for the show.

Instead of Evil Uno taking on Anthony Bowens, it will be John Silver taking on The Acclaimed member on tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program.

Check out the announcement from Tony Khan’s Twitter (X) page below, and join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.