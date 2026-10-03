Saturday, October 3, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (10/3/26)

By
Phil Johnson
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new live episode of Collision.

AEW Collision takes place from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, beginning at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Three matches have been announced for tonight’s show, including AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley competing in a Championship Eliminator match.

Moxley will face Jake Doyle, with Doyle earning a future opportunity at the Continental Championship if he can defeat the reigning champion.

Also scheduled, Kofi will go one-on-one with Lee Moriarty, while Julia Hart squares off against Queen Aminata.

AEW Collision – October 3, 2026

Kofi vs. Lee Moriarty

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Doyle

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