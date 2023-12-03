AEW Collision Results – December 2, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania tonight at 8/7c on TNT with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels vs. The House Of Black, as well as three bouts in week two of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, with Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo scheduled.

AEW Collision results from Saturday, December 2, 2023.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/2/2023)

The usual pre-show talking heads video opener airs with everyone scheduled for action tonight talking directly into the camera about their matches. We then shoot inside the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA. where Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme plays to start this week’s show off.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show on commentary, where he is joined by Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. They talk about week two of the Blue League going down tonight, with three more matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. We see a look at the current standings for the Blue and Gold Leagues.

From there, the lights in the arena go out and when they come back on, Brody King’s theme hits and The House of Black member makes his way out to the ring as fire pyro erupts behind him. The commentators point out he is coming out alone due to the rules in the tourney banning anyone else from ringside. After he settles in the ring, his theme dies down.

Now the entrance tune for former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli hits, and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club member to a big pop from the Erie crowd. He makes his way to the ring looking ready to take care of business. Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

King and Castagnoli go at it early on trading chops in the middle of the ring back-and-forth. The commentators talk about King’s right arm still being heavily wrapped up / casted from his past injury. They trade big forearm shots and King pounds on Castagnoli with the casted arm. They collide into each other off the ropes and they both finally crash to the canvas.

They each roll out to the floor and at ringside they do the same thing, trading chops, forearms and lariats without either man budging or going down. Back in the ring, they continue to do the same thing yet again until finally King runs over Claudio with a big boot off the ropes to put him down to the mat.

He scoops him back up but Castagnoli hits the ropes and blasts him with a big boot. He scoops up King and slams him down for a big pop from the crowd. He then clotheslines him over the top rope and out to the floor, where he heads out and runs over him with a follow-up European uppercut.

At ringside, King knocks Claudio down with a lariat and then removes the padding off the barricade before slamming Claudio into it. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament continues.

When we return from the break, we see Castagnoli blasting the crap out of King with repeated European uppercuts in the corner of the ring. He gets King down and hooks his legs for the giant swing, but King kicks his way out of it. Claudio catches King off the ropes and launches him overhead for a big European uppercut on the way down.

He goes for the cover but only gets two. He gets his legs again while he’s laying on the mat and this time he succeeds with his giant swing. He swings him forever and then slaps on a Sharpshooter. King scratches and claws into the mat trying to make it to the corner. He makes it and Claudio breaks the hold.

King fights back and connects with a cannonball senton on Claudio in the corner. He goes for the cover but Claudio somehow kicks out at one. Claudio connects with a Canadian Destroyer moments later and he goes for the cover, but this time King kicks out at the count of one. King hits a piledriver and goes for the cover but gets two. King hits a lariat and gets the three for three points.

Winner: Brody King

Jon Moxley Is Sick And Tired Of Being Sick And Tired

Jon Moxley is shown sitting in a hallway giving post-match comments after his first AEW Continental Classic Tournament match. He talks about how joining the tourney might have been a bad idea, but one he found out when it was too late.

He talks about the last four years catching up with him. His hands are numb, his body is failing him and he’s depressed and pissed off. He’s sick and tired of being sick and tired. Mox says he’s gonna do the only thing he’s ever been any good at — fighting his way out of it.

He vows to win the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He says this is what AEW is all about, two guys stepping into the ring. The best wrestlers in the world. He says it’s up to him to show everyone what AEW is and what they are capable of. He says he’s the ace in the hole.

Abadon vs. Kiera Hogan

We head back inside the Erie Insurance Arena where Abadon’s theme hits and out comes the unhinged AEW women’s contender. She settles in the ring and her music wraps up. The theme for her opponent plays next and out comes Kiera Hogan.

Abadon comes at Hogan strong in the early goings, but Hogan decks her and goes to work on her. She goes for the cover, but Abadon kicks out after the count of two. Abadon starts to fight back and after dropping Hogan, she screams at the fans.

She hits a slingshot cutter through the ropes from the apron for another close near fall. Seconds later, Abadon hits her finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Abadon