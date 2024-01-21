AEW Collision Results – January 20, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Chaffetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. on TNT at 8/7c with the latest installment of their weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour program, AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor, Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong vs. Matt Sydal, Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata and the latest Adam Copeland open challenge.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, January 20, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/20/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Collision results from St. Louis, MO.