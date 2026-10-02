AEW Collision To Air Live From Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea

AEW is heading back to sea, with an upcoming episode of Collision set to take place aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager.

The cruise runs from November 7 through November 11 aboard the Norwegian Jewel, sailing from Miami to Bimini in the Bahamas.

Speaking on TMZ’s podcast, Jericho confirmed that AEW Collision will air live on Saturday, November 7, from the ship while it remains docked in Miami ahead of its departure.

“We are, for the first time ever, doing a live episode of ‘Collision’ from the boat itself,” Jericho said.

Jericho explained that broadcasting the episode from the Norwegian Jewel will require a substantial production operation, including a satellite connection, Wi-Fi, generators and thousands of feet of cable. AEW wrestlers scheduled to compete on the episode will also be aboard the ship.

While this will mark the first live episode of Collision produced from the cruise, it won’t be AEW’s first time holding matches aboard Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager.

AEW taped matches for its Bash at the Beach event during the 2020 edition of the cruise, with the action subsequently airing as part of the January 22, 2020 episode of Dynamite.

This year’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager lineup includes Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Shotzi Blackheart and Ted DiBiase, among others. Jericho’s band Fozzy is also scheduled to perform during the cruise.