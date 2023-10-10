AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/7/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 353,000 viewers. The show received a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is an increase from last week’s total viewership of 327,000 and 0.08 key demo rating. Last week’s ratings were the lowest of the season as it competed against NXT No Mercy. Collision ratings were expected to fall as it competed with WWE Fastlane. In addition, the show began one hour earlier than usual.

The show featured FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Komander, Adam Copeland responding to Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, and more.