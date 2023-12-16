AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming Lineup For Tonight: New Title Match Added

Tony Khan has confirmed a new match for tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is a title bout, as well as three matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

In championship action, Orange Cassidy will put his International title on-the-line against Bryan Keith, while three Blue League bouts in the ongoing Continental Classic tourney will take place with Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrade El Idolo scheduled.

Garland, TX.