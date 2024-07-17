AEW Dynamite: 250 Results – July 17, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Little Rock, Arkansas at 8/7c on TBS with the special milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Tuesday night program this evening is MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship in the opening match.

Also scheduled is Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada in a champion versus champion showdown, Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Championship, Mariah May will speak after turning on “Timeless” Toni Storm, plus a special edition of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: 250 results from Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

This week’s show kicks off without wasting any time, as we get right down to the first match of the evening.

And it’s a big one!

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. MJF

The familiar sounds of MJF’s theme hits and out he comes to some boos from the fans in Little Rock, as he settles inside the ring for scheduled championship action in the opening match of the week. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits.

Out comes the reigning, defending AEW International Champion for his latest defense of his title. The fans in Arkansas give him a big pop coming out. He settles in the ring and poses on the ropes in the corner as fans chant his name along with the chorus to his theme song.

MJF and Ospreay grill each other for a good few moments after the bell sounds to get things started. Before anything happens, MJF splits out to the ringside area, where he hops the barricade to throw a drink in one fans face and tear up the sign that another fan was holding.

Back inside the ring, things finally start to get rocking and rolling. Ospreay goes to lock up, but Max evades him to strut. We finally get a lock up now as the two trade holds, with Ospreay flipping out of a wristlock and giving a strut of his own. MJF gets a side headlock and cranks away.

Ospreay gets to the ropes, escaping to catch MJF off his game…only for Friedman to duck down to evade the Aerial Assassin. The two lock up again, but MJF complains to the ref about his hair being pulled. Another tieup leads to a similar result, before Ospreay sends the former World Champion out of the ring.

Max saves himself from a dive by Ospreay…but Will catches him with a different one entirely. He brings MJF back into the ring, hitting a back suplex for a nearfall before setting up for a Hidden Blade…only for MJF to get to the corner to avoid the attack. He reels Ospreay into the bottom turnbuckle and taunts the crowd before locking in an armbar.

Will gets to his feet but is slammed down by Max who goes for a back suplex of his own…but Ospreay counters out, only to be caught with a jawbreaker of sorts for a nearfall! Ospreay manages to escape a Heatseeker but Max catches him off the springboard for a cutter, only picking up another nearfall as a result. Ospreay once again evades a Heatseeker, setting up for an elbow off the top turnbuckle.

Both men are slow to get to their feet, but once they do they start trading punches until Ospreay gets sent to the ropes…where he catches Max with a forearm forcing him to the outside. MJF takes a breather, but not for long as Ospreay catches him with a cartwheel dive over the top rope! Ospreay goes up top for a moonsault but MJF rolls away, only for Ospreay to hit a second moonsault.

As Max tries to roll forward he gets caught with a standing shooting star press for a nearfall by Ospreay, who follows up with a Skytwister for another nearfall! Max rolls to the outside but is caught by the Aerial Assassin, who drops him back to the floor before grabbing a table from ringside. MJF escapes danger as he heads back in the ring, crawling to the corner to beg off the champion…only to get a set of chops for his troubles.

Ospreay charges back at MJF, who fights his way out and feigns a hurt knee before catching Ospreay with a piledriver for a close nearfall. Ospreay is struggling to move as MJF has some words for Daniel Garcia through the camera, before going back to the champion…who fights back to his feet for a chop on MJF. Ospreay hits the ropes, but ends up running right into a knee from Max…who drops to his knees from the impact. MJF goes back after the legs of Ospreay, setting up for a figure four leglock.

MJF slaps the champ and uses the pressure to force him to his shoulders for a nearfall…but Ospreay works to reverse the pressure onto the challenger! Despite being close to the ropes, MJF decides to reverse course to keep the hold on the champion…who finally grabs the bottom rope, forcing a break. Ospreay slowly gets to his feet before MJF sends him to the corner for some chops, sending him across the ring to cause even more damage on the champ who favors his knee after the crash.

MJF brings him back up for another chop, sending him to the ropes…and Ospreay’s knee seemingly gives out, causing him to crash to the mat. Ospreay checks on his knee on the apron while the ref checks on him, but Max goes right back to work by going after Will…who fights back to his feet with some chops, even while struggling to walk. MJF with a chop block to the front of Ospreay’s knee, but it’s only good for a two count on the champ. MJF takes Ospreay to the ropes once more for some strikes.

He then sends him across the ring, only for Will to catch him and drop the challenger to the mat. MJF manages to get back to his feet, calling for a brainbuster…but Ospreay fights out before hitting an Oscutter on Friedman. Max rolls out of the ring to prevent further momentum for the champ, who looks for an Oscutter on the apron, but MJF falls backward to avoid it, forcing Ospreay to crash and burn in violent fashion.

The officials check on Ospreay after that and on that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Max is still dominating the offense, but Ospreay is starting to show signs of life. Fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant inside the Simmons Bank Arena. MJF quiets it down with some forearm shots to Ospreay. Ospreay starts to pick up the pace and uses his speed to shift the offensive momentum back into his favor.

He blasts the hell out of MJF with repeated chops over and over and over again. Ospreay hoists MJF up in a torture rack. He spins him from up there and slams him down in somewhat of a modified blue thunder bomb. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. Fans chant “Fight forever!” as Ospreay stretches his shoulder out, selling the affects of the punishment he has endured from Friedman thus far in this hard-hitting opening title tilt.

MJF rolls out to the floor and Ospreay follows out after him, while still very visibly favoring his weakened arm. MJF hops over the barricade and begins running up the arena steps into the crowd with Ospreay chasing behind him. “The Aerial Assassin” catches up with him and begins beating him down with forearm shots and chops, knocking him back down the steps and closer towards the ringside area again.

He stops for a ten-punch spot on MJF in the middle of a sea of fans and then continues down the remaining steps. MJF throws a drink in Ospreay’s face. Ospreay responds by holding MJF upside down and giving him a toilet swirlie in a big pot fillled with some kind of drink. They finally get on the right side of the barricade and are fighting at ringside. Fans chant “Table! Table!” and Ospreay obliges, laying MJF on a table at ringside that was set up earlier.

He heads to the top-rope, but MJF recovers and quickly rolls off the table before anything happens. After the action returns inside the ring, we see some more back-and-forth shifts in momentum before we head into yet another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we’re 45 minutes deep into this title tilt and it is MJF who has been in a comfortable offensive lead. The commentators informed us that Ospreay’s shoulder had to be popped back into the socket during the commercials.

MJF gloats about being the smartest wrestler in the world, and just as he was finishing the sentence directly into the hard camera, Ospreay blasts him with a hidden blade that sends him flying through the ropes and out to the floor at ringside. Tony Schiavone cracked up on commentary at the close-up camera angle of MJF’s reaction to that happening while he was in mid-sentence. Ospreay heads to the ropes, but MJF trips him up as he begins to climb to the top.

Friedman goes for a hurricanrana to Ospreay off the top, but Ospreay catches MJF and hits a Styles Clash off the middle rope. Ospreay is unable to capitalize with a quick cover, and by the time he does get to MJF, he only gets a count of two before Friedman gets to the ropes to keep things alive. MJF hits a Heatseeker on the hard part of the ring apron to Ospreay, who took an awkward landing before falling out to the floor. MJF puts Ospreay over the table still set up at ringside.

MJF heads to the top-rope and takes the top turnbuckle pad off so he doesn’t slip when he goes to jump. He leaps and connects with a picture-perfect flying elbow smash to put Ospreay through the table on the floor. Fans break out into another loud “This is Awesome!” chant as we, believe it or not, head into yet another mid-match commercial break. It looks like this one is an impromptu single fall Iron Man match, as the 60 minute mark is quickly-approaching with these two still fighting it out.

As we settle back in from the in-match advertising time out, we see the two still brawling it out for the International Championship. Ospreay seems to have this one wrapped up, but can’t find a way to keep MJF down for a count of three. He gets him set up for the Tiger Driver, begins going for it, but stops half-way through the move and says he can’t do it. The referee gets bumped and we hear the ring announcer inform us that there is only one minute remaining in this match.

At the 59 minutes and 58 second mark of the match, with only two seconds remaining before it was going to end in an automatic time-limit draw, which would see Ospreay retain, MJF knocks out “The Aerial Assassin” with his Dynamite Diamond Ring while the referee was down and out after being bumped. He covers him after throwing the ring out to the floor at ringside, which the camera gets a close-up shot of, and the referee recovers to make the pin. We have a new AEW International Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: MJF