AEW Dynamite New Look For This Week Revealed

With a new season of AEW Dynamite comes a new look.

Ahead of the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night on TBS from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA., the company has revealed a new look for the show.

“New look, new season — Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Network!”

