AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/10/2025): Philadelphia, PA.

AEW finishes up their 2300 Arena Residency this week.

Things get started tonight, as All Elite Wrestling returns to the legendary venue in “The City of Brotherly Love” for tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the September 10, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite this evening are the following matches:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

* Grudge Match: Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor

