AEW Dynamite Results (6-Year Anniversary) – October 1, 2025

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

Advertised is ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s return to ‘Hollywood’ (Florida), the return of Jurassic Express, Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT title, Kenny Omega & Brodido vs. Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks, Kris Statlander & Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tornado Tag bout, Hangman Page, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10:30pm EST.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – OCTOBER 1, 2025

Excalibur, Taz and Bryan Danielson welcome us to the show and then send us to an ‘earlier today’ style video, which essentially explains that The Young Bucks lost their big duffle bag full of cash and are now broke. Back live, we see Nick and Matt Jackson already in the ring.

After getting no televised ring entrance, they are introduced without any enthusiasm by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, as an accompanying “The Broke Bucks” graphic flashes on the screen. The music for their partner from The Don Callis, Josh Alexander, hits next.

Out comes “The Walking Weapon” to join Nick and Matt in the ring, as Don Callis takes his usual spot on special guest commentary for a match featuring one of his guys. The theme for Brodido hits next and out comes the AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo of Brody King and Bandido.

Now the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s entrance tune plays and the Hollywood crowd comes alive inside the building, as Justin Roberts does his loud, over-the-top introduction for “The Cleaner.” The bell sounds to get things underway. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Omega and Alexander.

The two lock up and Omega sends Alexander to the ropes, but is taken down by the Don Callis Family member. They go back at it until Omega gets sent away, as Matt makes the tag to go after his former friend. Kenny takes him to the mat before making a tag to Brody.

The big-man of the AEW Tag-Team Championship duo does some more damage on Jackson before tagging in his masked tag-team partner, Brodido, who picks up where he left off. Nick comes in for an assist but the ROH World Champion dodges their superkicks.

He starts to do the Macarena before the Bucks go after him. They mock him with the dance before Kenny comes in for an assist, and the pair dance together after sending the Bucks down. Chaos ensues until the Bucks and Alexander are sent to the outside.

With that in mind, we then see Omega and Bandido land a couple dives. Bandido sends the trio one by one back in the ring, just as Brody starts landing scoop slam after scoop slam, before Omega insists on being slammed onto them himself.

After that, we see a follow-up from Bandido, who comes in and shows off his power in addition to the high-flying skills he has shown thus far. He slams Brody onto their opposition for a big pop. The opposing team begins taking over from there.

The Bucks hit some dives as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this exciting opening trios tilt. When the show returns, we see The Bucks double-teaming Omega. They miss a double-team spot, however.

Omega begins fighting back with belly-to-belly suplexes. He then makes the much-needed tag to Brody King, who comes in and takes over, widening the gap for their offensive lead. After some more back-and-forth action, Omega hits a One-Winged Angel for the win.

Winners: Kenny Omega & Brodido

Jurassic Express Makes Save For Kenny Omega

Once the match wraps up, we see Omega and The Young Bucks left alone in the ring. The Bucks and Omega look at each other as Excalibur talks on commentary about them being three of the guys who helped launch AEW in the first place and among those who have been part of AEW Dynamite for all six years in its’ history.

As things seem like they’re going to go the pleasant and possibly even nostalgic route, we get a sharp turn when Alexander re-enters the ring and along with Nick and Matt, begin a three-on-one beatdown of Omega. This continues until we hear the familiar sounds of “Tarzan Boy.”

The old theme song for the Jurassic Express duo of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus plays as the two make their first appearance together, outside of reuniting at AEW All Out: Toronto, in quite some time. The crowd goes nuts as the duo make their way down to make the save for Omega.