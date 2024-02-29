AEW Dynamite Results – February 28, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW Revolution 2024 continues tonight with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

On tap for this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is Sting’s final appearance before his retirement match this Sunday, Hangman Page will announce his status for the PPV, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR, Will Ospreay will appear, Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Wayne for the International title, Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr., as well as Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/28/2024)

We hear the usual “Light the fuse …” theme and then we head inside the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. as fireworks and pyro erupts as Excalibur welcomes us to the AEW Revolution 2024 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hangman Page’s AEW Revolution 2024 Status

The familiar sounds of Hangman Page’s theme hits the house speakers and out he comes on crutches as highlights are shown of the injury he sustained in his last in-ring appearance. He settles in the ring looking dejected for his AEW Revolution 2024 announcement.

He addresses being on crutches and points out the obvious, which is that this isn’t a promising start. He talks about how when AEW was created, it was a chance for him. He mentions becoming AEW World Champion in 2021.

Hangman then brings up the scheduled three-way for the title at Sunday’s PPV and how he mentioned how it should’ve been a singles match. Page says he will not be able to compete at AEW Revolution this weekend. Before he can continue, the theme for Swerve Strickland hits.

Swerve settles in the ring and the fans do a loud “Who’s house? Swerve’s house!” chant. He laughs and talks about how he and Hangman have been trying to kill each other. Swerve tells Hangman he can’t escape fate, and his destiny is to win the title this Sunday.

Samoa Joe’s theme hits and out comes the AEW World Champion. He questions Swerve talking about destiny. Joe tells the two they are hungry because as champ, he’s making sure they starve. He says when it comes to dinner time, there’s no meals left for them. He says whether it’s one or both, he’s winning on Sunday.

Strickland talks about his journey and some of the savage things he’s done as of late to ensure he gets to the title. He tells Joe he might only have a job as a commentator in a pauncho waiting for him again when he’s done with him. He finishes by leading fans in a “Who’s house?” chant.

Hangman attacks him from behind with his crutch as the commentators react, “He’s not injured at all!” Hangman yells to Joe that he’s winning the title this Sunday. That’s how our eventful opening segment wraps up.

The Young Bucks Looking For Sting

We are shown footage of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, arriving to the building earlier today. We follow them from the parking lot into the building, where Renee Paquette stops them for a quick word.

She mentions their match against Sting and Darby Allin this weekend and brings up their meeting with Ric Flair. They said it went great and they’ll leave it there. They ask if she’s seen Sting yet. She says no.

They say with tonight being his final Dynamite, they want to see him. They show bats and say they want to conduct his exit interview. They head off with the camera man to look for him. We head to a break on that note.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR

When we return from the break, we see highlights from Collision to explain the build-up to our next match, which is a featured Trios bout. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal ring introduction for the Blackpool Combat Club.

With that said, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli all make their way to the ring through the crowd to the tune of Mox’s “Wild Thing” theme music. They settle inside the squared circle for our first match of the evening.

FTR’s theme hits next and out come Top Guys Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The theme for “The Mad King” hits next and AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston makes his way out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Kingston and Danielson. A preview of this Sunday’s showdown ends before anything happens, as Danielson pulls the heel move and tags right out. Castagnoli comes in and he and Kingston begin to mix it up as fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!”

After some back-and-forth early action, we head into our first of two mid-match commercial breaks. Upon returning from the second break, this lengthy match wraps up after two super close near falls for each team, with Danielson doing the Nate Diaz double biceps pose with a triangle choke on Kingston for the win.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Chris Jericho With A Message For Atlantis Jr.

Chris Jericho is backstage with Renee Paquette. We hear him talk about his history with the Atlantis family and how when CMLL started working with AEW, he asked for a match against Atlantis Jr. He vows to give him a lesson in violence tonight and wraps up with a quick line in Spanish. We head to another commercial.

Will Ospreay Has Arrived!

Tony Schiavone is in the ring when we return. He introduces Will Ospreay. Out comes “The Aerial Assassin,” who declares he has finished up business with NJPW and is here full-time now. The crowd is eating him up and giving him loud pro-chants.

The Don Callis Family comes out and we see Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs staring down Ospreay, particularly Takeshita. Callis talks about the two competing for the good of the Don Callis Family at AEW Revolution. The two shake hands but keep pulling the other towards themself for heated stare downs.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Nick Wayne

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Eddie Kingston when up comes The Young Bucks asking where Sting is. They also threaten Kingston for talking bad about him on Collision. Back inside the arena, Orange Cassidy makes his way out for his latest International title defense.

Nick Wayne’s theme hits and out he comes as Cassidy’s opponent. Christian Cage, Wayne’s mom and Killswitch are at ringside with him. The bell sounds and off we go with this title tilt. The two immediately get after it. Cassidy goes for Beach Break early, but Wayne avoids it. Wayne goes for Wayne’s World, but Cassidy avoids that as well.

The two spill out to the floor. Wayne hits a moonsault off the ropes onto Cassidy on the floor. Wayne leaps off the apron for another high spot, continuing to focus his attack on the ribs of the champ. Cassidy starts to fight back, but Cage gets involved. The ref sees this and ejects The Patriarchy from ringside for a big pop.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Wayne still dominating the action. Cassidy takes over but out comes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett from The Undisputed Kingdom to try and distract him.

Roppongi Vice runs out to make the save. Cassidy hits an Orange Punch for the win. Roderick Strong hits the ring after the match but Cassidy runs him off. We head to another break.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy