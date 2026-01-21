AEW Dynamite is live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight, Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family, FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs, as well as an appearance by AEW Champion MJF.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JANUARY 21, 2026

“It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …” are the first words we hear from Excalibur, as always, as this week’s AEW Dynamite kicks off live inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. He welcomes back his broadcast partner “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz.

MJF, Brody King Open Up The Show

Inside the ring is the third man on the broadcast team, Tony Schiavone. He introduces his guest at this time, the reigning AEW World Champion MJF. MJF tells Schiavone to shut up and hold the microphone up to his mouth. He then gloats about having the hottest chick and shows off his expensive Triple B title belt.

MJF brags about beating Bandido last week and claims he is the first of many losers this year, because he’s going to prove 2026 is his year and that there ain’t nobody on his level. As he finishes up, the theme for Brody King plays and out comes Bandido’s friend and tag-team partner to confront MJF.

He talks about not stooping to what MJF is, and that is a little b*tch. This gets a chant in response as Brody talks about not putting his hands on MJF because it would cost him what he really wants, which is a shot at MJF and the title right now, tonight. MJF cowers away, but only because he’s busy.

Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with AEW Trios Champions Hangman Page and JetSpeed. They joke about potential names for their team. Hangman Page announces a match against Katsuyori Shibata on this week’s AEW Collision.

He gives “Speedball” Mike Bailey a pep talk before his match coming up against Samoa Joe. They walk off. Back inside the arena, Samoa Joe’s theme hits and out he comes. He settles inside the the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent plays and out comes Bailey.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some early back-and-forth action and then things spill out to the floor at ringside. We see, and hear, Joe blast Bailey with a chop that turns him inside-out as the crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s.”

Bailey fights back with a big kick that catches Joe off-guard after he grabs a steel chair. Bailey follows up with a big high spot that pops the crowd. As he and Joe return to the ring, Bailey is distracted by members of The Opps showing up at ringside.

Joe knocks Bailey down and out to the floor, where The Opps continue to attack Bailey. They ram his shoulder into the hard ring apron and then rolls him back into the ring, where Joe begins to go to work on him again. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Joe is still in control until Speedball dodges him in the corner, landing a dropkick for a two count. Joe fights back but is met with another kick as Bailey heads up top for a shooting star press, but only gets two. Shibata attacks Bailey behind the ref’s back.