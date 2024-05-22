AEW Dynamite Results – May 22, 2024

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 begins winding down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with their AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite, live tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black, Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron, as well as Will Ospreay & Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a three-way FTW Championship eliminator bout with HOOK vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata with Chris Jericho on commentary, an in-depth preview of Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as appearances by Jon Moxley and Bullet Club Gold.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/22/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite results from Bakersfield, CA.