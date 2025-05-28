AEW Dynamite returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX.

Scheduled for the show is Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay in a No DQ match, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander in an AEW International Championship Qualifying match, Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, and appearances by Owen Hart Cup winners Hangman Page & Mercedes Mone, as well as AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MAY 28, 2025): EL PASO, TX.

The usual opening video intro and theme airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the El Paso County Coliseum where very loud fireworks explode at the top of the stage, as Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz welcome us to the show.

Hangman Page Kicks Off This Week’s Show

The commentary trio send things over to Tony Schiavone, who is standing in the middle of the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, the winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 this past weekend, Hangman Page.

Page makes his way to the ring wearing his Owen Hart belt, as Excalibur, Riccaboni and Taz talk about the war he went through with Will Ospreay this past Sunday night to win it. The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t!” as he settles in the ring. Schiavone immediately rings up the big win and hands him the microphone.

Fans break out in a loud “You deserve it!” chant before Page begins speaking.