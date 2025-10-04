AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/1/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s 6th Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 465,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 27.12% from last week’s 638,000 viewers and 35.71% from the previous week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin facing The Death Riders (Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match.