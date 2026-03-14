AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/11/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 619,000 viewers, with a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This represents a 4.77% decrease from the previous week’s viewership of 650,000 and a 25% drop from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the same demographic.

The 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show since the January 28 episode, which also posted a 0.09. Furthermore, the total audience this week was the lowest since February 11, when the show had 604,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.103 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 605,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, it had a rating of 0.167 and 610,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by a press conference featuring AEW World Champion MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page ahead of their title match at AEW Revolution 2026.