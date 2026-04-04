Sunday, April 5, 2026
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AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/1/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 730,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these numbers do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This represents a 4.58% decrease from the previous week’s 765,000 viewers, but a 7.14% increase from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the same demographic. It is worth mentioning that this rating of 0.15 is the highest for the show since the episode on February 4th, which also recorded a rating of 0.15. Additionally, the total audience matched the 730,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a rating of 0.112 in the 18-49 demographic and 636,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, it had a rating of 0.169 and 616,000 viewers.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion MJF facing JetSpeed’s AEW World Trios Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match.

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