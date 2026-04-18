AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/15/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 710,000 viewers and achieved a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This viewership represents an 8.56% increase from the previous week’s 654,000 viewers, but it is a 14.26% drop from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the same demographic. The 0.12 rating is the lowest for the show since the episode aired on March 11, which had a rating of 0.09. Additionally, the total audience was slightly below the 730,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Currently, AEW Dynamite has an average rating of 0.114 in the key 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, the show achieved a rating of 0.169 and attracted 620,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against the new AEW World Champion, Darby Allin.