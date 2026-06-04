Tony Schiavone Reveals The One Wrestler He Refused To Get Hit By

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on WTVR CBS 6’s Virginia This Morning to discuss various topics, including his beginnings in wrestling during the 1980s.

Schiavone said, “I mean, it’s a long story. I wanted to be a baseball announcer. That was my dream. And when I graduated from James Madison, they hired me to do their football play-by-play out of college, and I turned it down because I wanted to do baseball, and I got a job in baseball. And just so happens that my second job in baseball happened to be with the Crockett family that ran Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, that was seen right here on Channel 6 on Saturdays, and so I got into wrestling, and I think i was very fortunate in that time that I got in because not many people wanted to be a wrestling announcer at that time.”

On the 18-year period where he left wrestling from 2001 to 2019:

“It took off, and I was on TBS. My first job was working on the TV studios in 1985. Now. And then I just stayed with it. There was 18 years, though. I didn’t do wrestling. When the Richmond Braves left here and went to metro Atlanta became the voice of the Gwinnett Braves, their play-by-play on the radio for 11 years. Georgia football and did some morning radio, and then came back to wrestling and 2019. Everything that was part of my ambition I was able to do, so I’ve been very lucky.”

On refusing a writer’s pitch to have Tank Abbott punch him in the midsection:

“I’ve never been really beaten up. There was one time that one of our writers — this was years ago. This was back in the — I guess maybe — years ago. And he said, ‘I’d like this wrestler to punch you in the midsection.’ And the wrestler at that time was a wrestler named Tank Abbott, who also had been a UFC fighter, and he was known to be pretty stiff. And I said, ‘Absolutely not, no. Anybody else, but I don’t want him to hit me.’”