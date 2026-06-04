MJF Suffers Injury, Pulled From Scheduled Match

AEW World Champion MJF will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Beyond Wrestling event after suffering a knee injury during his latest title defense on AEW Dynamite.

Beyond Wrestling announced on Thursday that MJF has been removed from Friday night’s Break The Walls Down event in Cranston, Rhode Island after hyperextending his knee during the June 3 edition of Dynamite.

The promotion shared the update on X, confirming that the AEW World Champion is currently not medically cleared to travel or compete.

“Unfortunately MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night and is not medically cleared to travel or compete,” the promotion wrote. “He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

MJF had been scheduled to face Bobby Orlando at the event, one of the promotion’s featured matches for the evening. Beyond Wrestling stated that it is currently working to secure a replacement for the card.

According to the announcement, MJF personally informed promoter Drew Cordeiro that he fully intends to fulfill a future commitment to Beyond Wrestling once he is healthy enough to do so.

The injury occurred during Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, where MJF successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Rush in a hard-fought No Countout Match. Although MJF left the arena with the title still in his possession, he apparently sustained the knee injury during the bout.

While the severity of the hyperextension remains unclear, MJF has developed a reputation throughout his career for battling through injuries and returning from setbacks. Previous injury issues have included a torn meniscus and fractured elbow during his independent wrestling career, as well as a torn labrum in 2023 that sidelined him for several months.

The timing of the injury is particularly noteworthy given AEW’s upcoming schedule. The company is rapidly approaching its annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month, and several potential challengers have already begun positioning themselves for opportunities at the AEW World Championship.

Among those who have publicly expressed interest in challenging MJF is Andrade, adding further intrigue to the championship picture as AEW heads into one of its biggest crossover events of the year.

At this stage, there has been no indication that MJF’s status for upcoming AEW events is in jeopardy, but fans will undoubtedly be monitoring his condition closely in the days ahead.