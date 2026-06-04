Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/10/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This episode will be a special Summer Blockbuster event.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In exciting matches, Swerve Strickland will face Brody King in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Additionally, Skye Blue from Triangle of Madness will take on Sareee in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.