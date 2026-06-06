AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 6/3/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 638,000 viewers and posted a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This episode was a regular two-hour show, while the May 27 episode aired as a three-hour block, with the final hour dedicated to Collision. As always, these numbers do not account for HBO Max viewing.

The viewership for this week’s episode dropped by 9.38% compared to the previous week, which had 704,000 viewers, and decreased by 26.67% from the previous week’s rating of 0.15 in the same demographic. The rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic matched the May 20 show’s rating, while viewership exceeded that episode’s 613,000.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a 0.112 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and approximately 635,000 viewers in 2026. This is a significant contrast to the rating of 0.166 and 619,000 viewers recorded during the same period in 2025.

Last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay facing Don Callis Family’s AEW National Champion Mark Davis in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal Match.