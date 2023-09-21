AEW Has Biggest Final Day Ticket Sales In Company History For Grand Slam 2023

AEW Grand Slam was a huge success at the box office this week.

The company was reportedly struggling initially to sell tickets for the annual Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Following a late surge of promotional interviews with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, MJF and other top stars in the local New York markets, the company saw their biggest final day ticket sales in history.

Over 11,000 tickets were sold for the show on Wednesday night, and the gate is expected to be a large one due to higher than usual ticket prices.

AEW Grand Slam saw a live Dynamite show with MJF defending his AEW Championship against Samoa Joe, as well as a two-hour Rampage taping for Friday’s show on TNT.