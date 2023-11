AEW Heading To St. Louis, MO For Collision In January

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new venue for an upcoming live episode of Collision.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 20 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. On this night, the promotion will also film an episode of ROH.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale next Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Collision: Friday, November 17 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

AEW Full Gear PPV: Saturday, November 18, 2023 – The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, November 22 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW Collision/Rampage: Saturday, November 25 – Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, November 29 – Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

AEW Collision: Saturday, December 2 – Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA

AEW Collision: Tuesday, December 5 – Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, December 6 – Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Winter is Coming): Wednesday, December 13 – College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, December 20 – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

AEW Collision: Saturday, December 16 – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

AEW Collision: Saturday, December 23 – Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, December 27 – Addition Arena in Orlando, FL

AEW Worlds End PPV – Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 3 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 6 – Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 10 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 13 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

AEW Collision: Saturday, January 20 -Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, January 17 – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina