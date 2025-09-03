AEW Pay-Per-Views Officially Launching On HBO Max With All Out 2025

The following press release was sent out today:

HBO Max To Stream Live All Elite Wrestling Pay-Per-View Events, Starting With “AEW All Out” On Saturday, September 20 At 3 P.M. ET

Beginning Friday, September 5, HBO Max Subscribers In The U.S. Can Pre-Order AEW All Out For $39.99; First-Ever PPV Event To Be Offered On HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max and All Elite Wrestling today announced a groundbreaking expansion of their nearly six-year relationship, with the launch of AEW pay-per-view events on HBO Max, starting with AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20 at 3 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

HBO Max will stream live AEW pay-per-view events without ads, with all marketing and promotions of AEW PPV events primarily centered on HBO Max. Preorders for AEW All Out on HBO Max will launch this Friday, September 5, allowing U.S. HBO Max subscribers with supported devices to purchase the event for the exclusive price of $39.99. Fans streaming AEW All Out on HBO Max can enjoy this event in HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, delivering stunning picture quality and immersive, arena-like sound that puts fans at the center of the action. Purchase and access to PPV Content may vary by subscription provider.

HBO Max users with a base subscription and a supported device can log on to purchase the event, which will be highlighted throughout the app or found in search. Once a purchase is complete, subscribers can find the event under “My Purchases” via the “My Stuff” page on the HBO Max menu. After the event, replays will be exclusively available for six months for purchasers. For more information on the HBO Max PPV experience, click here.

Leading into AEW All Out that Saturday, September 20, TNT and HBO Max will air AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out at 2 p.m. ET, a one-hour live show that will get fans’ adrenaline pumping for the afternoon’s main attraction.

Also, earlier in the week on Wednesday, September 17, TBS and HBO Max will be live from London, Ontario for a special three-hour show — September to Remember — starting at 8 p.m. ET, featuring AEW’s biggest names in non-stop high-flying action as they set the stage for the signature pay-per-view event that weekend.

The addition of AEW pay-per-view events on HBO Max continues an incredible year for AEW programming across Warner Bros. Discovery networks and platforms, delivering the widest offering for AEW fans ever.

HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. have access to a growing library of hundreds of hours of AEW content, including all new AEW weekly telecasts — AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Collision on TNT — as a live simulcast as well as on demand replays, all AEW pay-per-view special events through the end of 2024, all episodes of AEW Dynamite from its first two years, as well as all recent episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

AEW programming has reached more than 11 million fans so far this year across TBS and TNT, with AEW Dynamite on TBS ranking as Wednesday’s #1 cable entertainment program among P18-49. AEW Collision also ranks among the top 5 programs in its Saturday time slot among P18-49 and M18-49. TNT’s April 26 episode of AEW Collision delivered the show’s third largest total viewers ever, and TBS’ AEW Grand Slam Mexico on June 18 had the most watched AEW Dynamite episode among P25-54 in nearly a year (July 2024).

For additional information on HBO Max PPV experience, please see here.

