AEW Personality Reacts To The Rock Returning To WWE For Potential Match With Roman Reigns

AEW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed The Rock’s return to WWE for a possible match with Roman Reigns during his Grilling JR podcast.

“I think he’s gotta earn, if he’s gonna wrestle Roman Reigns, is Rock going to be a fan-favorite? He needs to do something, I think, other than just show up, even though he’s got the star power to show up. I was a little surprised that he’s back in the hunt for a spot. So we’ll see how it works out. I’m a fan. I signed The Rock. I was involved in his career since day one. Any time you get The Rock, you get some time from The Rock, that’s a win. Now, how they get to the end result, the end result has gotta be WrestleMania, obviously. Doesn’t take a strategist to figure that one out. But we’ll see how it works out.”

“But getting The Rock on TV and getting him pre-engaged in a storyline, and it seems like the Roman Reigns thing is a perfect place for him, it might not do Cody Rhodes fans a lot of favors because I still think some people are still a little miffed that Roman beat Cody at the last WrestleMania. So there’s gonna be another piece to the journey. There’s gotta be another stop-off, and winning the Elimination Chamber is one way to do it, man. But can you get another match? That means two matches out of The Rock, and is that going to happen? Time will tell, but like I said, getting him to commit to certain times is a win without question.”

