AEW Rampage Lineup, Countdown To AEW Wrestle Dream Note

You can officially pencil in matches for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of this week’s Wrestle Dream 2023 “go-home” edition of the one-hour Friday night program, AEW has announced matches for the show.

Scheduled for Friday’s Rampage is The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

After AEW Rampage wraps up, the Countdown to Wrestle Dream will premiere on TNT.

