Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/26/2024

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

All Elite Wrestling taped matches for their weekly Friday night one-hour AEW on TNT program following Wednesday night’s live episode of AEW Dynamite from Savannah, GA.

* Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Christopher Daniels

* Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho

* “Freshly Squeezed” four-way AEW International Championship number one contender’s match: Kip Sabian defeated The Butcher, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander. Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship is official for the Saturday, January 27 Collision show.

