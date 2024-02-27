AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 2/23/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 364,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 21.33% from this past week’s 300,000 viewers and up 22.22% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong taking on Jake Hager in a singles match.