AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/23/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 391,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show had 423,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Rampage ranked #11 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #12 the previous week.

Last year, the show drew 422,000 viewers and a 0.12 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – a week ago: 0.13

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.08 – a week ago: 0.10

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – a week ago: 0.15

Viewers 18-34 – 0.07 – a week ago: 0.04

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – a week ago: 0.03

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.09 – a week ago: 0.05

Viewers 25-54 – 0.16 – a week ago: 0.18

Viewers 50+ – 0.18 – a week ago: 0.20