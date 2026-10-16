AEW Reportedly Considering Toronto For Adam Copeland’s Farewell Match

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Adam Copeland announced during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that 2027 will be his final year in the ring. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan mentioned on Thursday that he wasn’t sure how much longer Copeland would wrestle into that year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source within the company said that nothing is set in stone regarding dates or locations. However, the source speculated that AEW will likely try to have Toronto as the venue for Copeland’s retirement match, though the exact timing is still unknown.

Copeland also revealed that pursuing the AEW World Championship is one of his goals, mentioning it during last Wednesday’s show. He is set to participate in the Clockwork Carnage Match for the World Title at this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.