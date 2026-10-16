Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW WrestleDream 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday, October 17, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Updated betting odds have been released for ten key matches, including the AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW World Trios Championship Best 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match, the AEW Continental Championship Match, the AEW National Championship Match, the AEW TBS Championship 4-Way Match, a significant singles match, and two notable tag team matches.

Will Ospreay is heavily favored to win the AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match and retain his title. Similarly, Mercedes Moné is the favorite to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship against Thekla. In the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, The Young Bucks are expected to defeat Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight to keep their titles. Swerve Strickland and The New Level are favored to defeat “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido in a Best 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match to retain their AEW World Trios Titles.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley is strongly favored to retain his title against Mark Davis, while Andrade El Ídolo is expected to retain his AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. In the AEW TBS Championship 4-Way Match, Persephone is favored to retain her title against Queen Aminata, Dani Luna, and Hyan. The odds for the singles match between Nick Wayne and Chris Jericho are even. In one tag team match, the Motor City Machine Guns are favored to defeat FTR, while Divine Dominion is expected to win against the Sisters of Sin in the other.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match

The United Empire’s “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay (c) -2000 vs. “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland +800 vs. The Opps’ Samoa Joe +900 vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita +1000 vs. AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin +1200 vs. Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada +1400 vs. The Demand’s Richochet +1600 vs. The United Empire’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey +2000

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) -1500 vs. Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla +600

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) -5000 vs. Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Jet” Kevin Knight) +1200

AEW World Trios Championship Best 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match

Swerve Strickland and The New Level (“Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi) (c) -400 vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) +250

AEW Continental Championship Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) -3000 vs. Don Callis Family’s “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis +900

AEW National Championship Match

The United Empire’s Andrade El Ídolo (c) -200 vs. “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa +150

AEW TBS Championship 4-Way Match

CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone (c) -500 vs. Queen Aminata +325 vs. Dani Luna +650 vs. Hyan +900

Singles Match

Nick Wayne -120 vs. Chris Jericho -120

Tag Team Match

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) -140 vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) +100

Tag Team Match

Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross) -1000 vs. Triangle of Madness’ Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) +550