Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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AEW – ROH Star Reveals He Is “Pulling” For His Original Theme’s Return

By
Phil Johnson
-
AEW - ROH logos
AEW - ROH

Bryan Keith is hoping to bring a familiar entrance theme back to AEW and ROH.

Keith has long used Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” as his entrance music on the independent wrestling scene, with the track becoming closely associated with the Texas native. He originally began using the song through his connection with Houston-based music label Swishahouse.

During his early appearances for AEW and ROH, Keith was also able to make his entrance to “Still Tippin’.” However, the track was eventually replaced.

Speaking during an appearance on Knockouts and 3 Counts, Keith revealed that he has been pushing to use the song again for his AEW and ROH appearances.

“Man, I’m pulling for it hard,” Keith said. “When I first got there, I had it a couple of times but I’m pulling for it…”

Keith has not competed for AEW or ROH in recent weeks. His most recent match for the company took place during an ROH taping in August.

His last match on AEW television came in May 2026, when he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship.

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