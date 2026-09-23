Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s combined Dynamite and Collision episode. This event will take place at the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will serve as the go-home show for All Out.

The show will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Highlights of the card include AEW TBS Champion and CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone defending her AEW TBS Championship against Hyan. Additionally, AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will team up to face The Death Riders (Gabe Kidd and Claudio Castagnoli) in a tag team match. Furthermore, Renee Paquette will conduct a face-to-face interview with the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter), and their challengers, Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross).

Previously announced for the show, AEW World Trios Champions, The New Level (“Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi), along with Swerve Strickland, will defend their titles against The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun).

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.