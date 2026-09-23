Thunder Rosa On Overcoming Personal Barriers In Wrestling

AEW star and CMLL Mexican National Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa, spoke with WISH-TV about various topics, including the personal barriers she has overcome.

Rosa said, “I think being a person of color when I first started wrestling was very difficult. My English wasn’t there yet. And also the look, it was completely different to like, back 15 years ago. But now with all the work that me and other of my peers have been able to do, we’ve been able to break a lot of barriers, honestly.”

On the importance of AEW as an alternative product in pro wrestling:

“I think it’s really important for all the wrestlers right now to have something like AEW. Why? Because it makes it more competitive. And we also have more leverage to fight for what we deserve as entertainers. And I am very proud to work in a company where they have allowed me to be myself and represent the culture. And now with this title [the Mexican National Women’s Championship], representing two countries which is her in the United States and now in Mexico. It’s amazing, so I hope we continue to have a run for 20 years, because it is important to have a platform like this for a lot of us.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.