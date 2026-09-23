Backstage Update On Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford’s AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, several sources have incorrectly reported that Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s contracts with AEW are set to expire next year. These claims misrepresented the information from Fightful about their contract statuses. In fact, both Sabian and Ford were believed to have contracts that would expire around 2026.

The report also revealed that AEW sources have confirmed that Sabian and Ford are still under contract with the company for the foreseeable future. These sources suggested that the two had re-signed at some point, indicating they have three years remaining on their current deals.

Sabian and Ford have been with AEW since February and January of 2019, respectively, preceding even the first AEW show. Sabian’s last match took place on the April 22 episode of ROH TV on YouTube, while Ford last competed on the February 25 episode of Dynamite. Ford suffered an injury during that match, and there has been no update regarding her return to the ring since early March, when Tony Khan mentioned she might be out for “maybe weeks, but possibly even up to months.”