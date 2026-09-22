Paramount Merger Could Put AEW In More Homes Through Streaming Expansion

The proposed Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount combination could have major implications for AEW, although Dave Meltzer says there remains considerable uncertainty over exactly what it will mean for the promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed AEW’s future under the potential new media landscape and described the situation as significant in either direction. “It’s obviously giant for AEW, but we don’t know if it’s giant good or giant bad, you know? I mean, that’s the reality.”

Meltzer said AEW President Tony Khan has been supportive of the merger and has spoken with Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, adding that Khan “feels very confident.”

One possibility raised was AEW programming eventually appearing on CBS. However, Meltzer cautioned against assuming that will happen, saying, “I wouldn’t count on it.”

Another potentially significant development involves AEW’s pay-per-view business. Asked about the possibility of Paramount acquiring the rights to AEW’s PPVs and making them available through streaming, Meltzer said, “I think there’s a good chance of that.”

Such an arrangement could resemble Paramount’s existing UFC model, with the planned combination of HBO Max and Paramount+ potentially giving AEW access to a larger streaming audience.

Internationally, however, AEW’s existing broadcast agreements could complicate matters and prevent its programming from being made available through the combined streaming service in certain territories.

Meltzer also identified another potential factor in the situation: TKO Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel’s close relationship with Ellison. “Could he make it difficult for AEW? Yeah. Yeah, he could.”

Despite that possibility, Meltzer pointed to AEW’s value to Warner Bros. Discovery, noting the promotion’s recent television performance as well as improvements in its pay-per-view and streaming business. “AEW’s in a strong position right now. Pay-per-views are doing the best that they’ve done in years, maybe the best ever. And the TV is doing the best numbers in a couple of years.”

Meltzer estimated that AEW’s weekly audience is now likely exceeding one million viewers when streaming through Max is included, although he expressed skepticism regarding some higher estimates that have circulated.

Ultimately, Meltzer described the Paramount-WBD situation as “the wild card,” emphasizing that there are still too many unknowns to determine exactly how the potential merger will affect AEW. “You just don’t know.”