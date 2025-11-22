AEW Senior Marketing Director Announces Departure

AEW’s Senior Marketing Director of Live Events, Jeremy Flynn, announced on his official Twitter (X) account that tomorrow’s Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) will be his final event with the company.

He will be leaving AEW after Saturday’s PPV. Flynn also mentioned that he is embarking on a new journey to work for his own company, which will allow him to spend more time with his family.

Flynn wrote, “This is bittersweet, but this Saturday will be my last event with @AEW. I have an opportunity to work for my own company and spend more time with family. @AEW has been like family and I appreciate the opportunity from @TonyKhan. Wishing nothing but continued success for AEW!”

Flynn has been with AEW since May 2024. Prior to this, he served as the Senior Director of Marketing for Professional Bull Riders, which is now a TKO company. AEW Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and will also be available at a discounted price through HBO Max.