AEW September To Remember Viewership And Rating Report For 9/17/2025

WrestleNomics reports that the September To Remember special on TBS, which aired on Wednesday night, attracted an average of 600,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.13 in the key demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds.

The viewership breaks down into an average of 667,000 viewers and a rating of 0.14 for the first two hours, labeled as Dynamite, and an average of 536,000 viewers with a rating of 0.12 for the final hour, labeled as Collision.

These numbers represent an increase of 2.74% from last week’s average of 584,000 viewers and an increase of 8.33% from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic.

The show was headlined by a match featuring the Don Callis Family (Hechicero and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander) facing off against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a qualifying match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match.