AEW Star Not Expected To Make In-Ring Return Soon

Fans of one AEW star will have to reset their expectations in order to see an in-ring return from a wrestler known for putting on a good match with anyone he faces.

Fans were concerned about Rey Fenix after WrestleDream, when he worked only a few minutes in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match. He was led to the backstage area during the match.

Fenix later revealed on Twitter that he was dealing with “an old injury” but had planned to defend the AEW International Championship, which he held at the time, and worked two matches, losing the title to Orange Cassidy on October 10th. He hasn’t worked since then, after being pulled from an independent show on January 5th.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the AEW star described the injury as the worst of his career, but he hopes to return soon.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Even though Rey Fenix was on television with Penta last week, he’s pretty banged up and not expected back that soon.”

We wish him speedy recovery.