AEW Star Says Joining Company Was “Best Decision” Of His Career

AEW National Champion and Don Callis Family member Mark Davis spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about various topics, including his decision to join the company in 2023.

Davis said, ”It was very hard to argue against the way that we were being treated when we were brought into AEW. It’s like, ‘Well, this is the best we’ve ever been taken care of inside of professional wrestling. We have a boss that listens to us. Who’s receptive and is just there to have a chat with makes it a lot easier to bridge ideas,’ and everything surrounding it just felt like it was the next progressive step in our career and the smartest and best options to take.”

On not regretting the decision:

“I think I can speak for Kyle, but I’ll speak for myself. It’s not a decision that I’ve regretted a single day since I’ve signed here. When I had signed, before I had even signed, Tony was very gracious to me and took care of me when I had to get like a meniscus scope. I had a little bit of junk in my knee floating around, and just had to get a little bit of a clean-up. He was really gracious. He covered that. He really took care of us from the jump, and he has like, every day since. So I think it’s a great place to work and to grow, and present professional wrestling. I’m excited for where it’s going to end up in the years to come.”

You can check out Davis’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)