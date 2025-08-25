AEW Star Stranded In UK After Passport Theft

Queen Aminata shared on Instagram that she is currently stranded in the United Kingdom after her backpack was stolen on Saturday.

The stolen bag reportedly contained her credit card, driver’s license, passport, glasses, medication, and other essentials. Without them, Aminata explained, she will be unable to return home until at least Thursday, and possibly longer.

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, she wrote that the UK “loves the Queen so much they didn’t want her to leave.”

Despite the setback, Aminata expressed her gratitude for the love and support she’s received, noting that she simply wants to get home.

