AEW Struggling With Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Collision Taping In Montreal

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,368 tickets for Tuesday night’s taping of AEW Collision at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

There are 2,808 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 5,176 seats.

On tap for Tuesday’s taping of AEW Collision is Kenny Omega vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a battle of Canadians, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a pair of AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts.

Make sure to check back here on Tuesday night for complete AEW Collision taping results from Montreal, QB, CN.